Jagan welcomes Justice S Abdul Nazeer’s appointment as new AP Governor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday welcomed the appointment of retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as the state Governor, and looked forward to working with him in unravelling AP’s full potential.

Earlier in the day, the Central government appointed six new faces as governors, including Justice (retired) Nazeer, who was part of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, and four BJP leaders, besides carrying out a rejig of the gubernatorial posts in seven states.

“It is my privilege to welcome the incoming Governor, Sri S. Abdul Nazeer garu, to our beautiful state of Andhra Pradesh. I look forward to working with you in unravelling Andhra Pradesh’s full potential. Welcome Sir!,” Reddy tweeted.

He also thanked incumbent Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been made the Governor of Chhattisgarh, for the services rendered to Andhra Pradesh.

“It was a true honour working with Sri @BiswabhusanHC garu, the outgoing Governor of Andhra Pradesh. I thank him for the services he rendered to our State and will always cherish my fruitful association with him. I wish him my best in his new role as the Governor of Chhattisgarh,” Reddy said in another tweet.

