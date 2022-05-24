Jagga Reddy slams TRS for nominating Parthasaradhi Reddy to Rajya Sabha

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 24th May 2022 7:26 am IST
Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president Aredla Jagadeeshwar Reddy (Jagga Reddy) slammed the state government for nominating prominent industrialist Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy to the Rajya Sabha.

According to reports, KCR is learnt to have finalised the name of Parthasaradhi Reddy, the owner of pharma major Hetero Drugs for Rajya Sabha from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

“How can a person who committed a major scam is given a Rajya Sabha seat”, questioned Jagga Reddy.

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy questioned TRS for giving a Rajya Sabha ticket to a person who was indulged in a major scam with the sale of Remdesivir medicine during the pandemic in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

It was initially rumoured that Remedesivir was working for COVID-19 and that Remedsiver medicine was a big scam in both states. Parthasaradhi Reddy, the owner of pharma major Hetero Drugs.

Jagga Reddy alleged that the Remedesivir scam was worth Rs 10,000 crore. He demanded that the Rajya Sabha ticket be withdrawn from the person who played with people’s lives.

