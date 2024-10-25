Jagtial Congress leader murder: Prime suspect sent to police remand

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the murder case of former MPTC and Congress leader, M Ganga Reddy, police have arrested Bhatini Santhosh Goud, the primary suspect, and have remanded Bhatini Santhosh Goud, the primary suspect after arresting him.

Jagtial Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar stated that Santhosh was taken into custody following a thorough investigation into the heinous crime.

According to the police, on October 22, around 8 am, Ganga Reddy, an associate of T Jeevan Reddy, was returning home on his bike in Jabithapur village when he was violently attacked. Santhosh allegedly struck him with his car and then stabbed him multiple times, resulting in a brutal murder that has sent shockwaves through the local community and ignited political tensions in Jagtial.

In response to the murder, MLC T Jeevan Reddy organized a protest at the old bus stand in Jagtial, demanding justice for Ganga Reddy. The protest lasted nearly three hours and drew significant attention from local authorities.

Superintendent Ashok Kumar personally intervened in the situation, addressing concerns raised by Ganga Reddy’s family regarding potential political motives behind the murder.

Land dispute reason behind crime

Investigations revealed that Santhosh had longstanding grievances against Ganga Reddy related to land disputes between their families.

In 2020, Santhosh faced an atrocity case filed by Ganga Reddy, which further fueled his animosity. Just 15 days prior to the murder, Santhosh attempted to negotiate with Ganga Reddy regarding this case, leading to a heated argument between them.

Following this confrontation, it is believed that Santhosh meticulously planned the attack.

Superintendent Kumar stated that inquiries are ongoing to determine if any other individuals may be involved in this politically charged incident.