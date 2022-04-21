Jahangirpuri violence: Video shows accused Ansar rescuing Bajrang Dal activist from mob

New Delhi: A video of Mohammed Ansar, prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence is going viral on social media. In the video, he was seen rescuing a Bajrang Dal activist from the mob.

However, Delhi police has accused him of provoking the mob and mobilizing people to attack the religious procession.

Delhi Police has arrested Md.Ansar in connection with #JhahangirpuriViolence. Ansar is being painted as a mastermind of #DelhiRiots by godi media. But in this video he can be seen rescuing a #BajrangDal activist from mob who was caught with a knife. pic.twitter.com/XXN6Nd4xCD — MuslimMirror.com (@MuslimMirror) April 17, 2022

The police in its dossier accessed by IANS, has described him as a scrap dealer of the area.

“The accused was born in 1980 at Jahangirpuri shanties. His family was facing huge financial crisis. Due to this he could not study. He studied till 4th class only. He left his studies and started working as a child labourer. During this time he came in contact with bad elements of the society. From here he indulged in crime. He committed a number of crimes. To earn quick money he went into the crime world. Later on he started keeping a knife with him. On 13 February 2009, he was arrested for the first time and remanded to judicial custody. It was a case of Arms Act, the investigation in the case is still pending. A second case was lodged against him in 2018. It was lodged under sections 186/353. He was arrested and later on released on bail. Investigation in this case is also pending,” read the dossier accessed by IANS.

Ansar’s wife turns down all claims

Meanwhile, Ansar’s wife Shakina Begum turned down all the claims made by the Delhi Police. She said that Ansar has not done anything wrong.

“My husband is innocent. He came to know about clashes while he was breaking his fast. Leaving behind his food, he rushed outside to save people’s lives and now he is being held guilty. This is very wrong,” Begum told IANS.

Further speaking to IANS, Ansar’s wife said that her family has been residing in a locality of Hindus from the past 12 years and her husband was never involved in any kind of scuffles.

“Our neighbour is also a Hindu. They never had a problem with us. We happily live together. Our neighbour’s son’s health deteriorated during Covid times, and it was my husband who got him treated,” said Shakina.

Philanthropist image

Shakina’s neighbour told IANS that Ansar, never had a tendency for violence.

“He has always helped us. Treated my child and also financially supported us several times. Ask anyone in our locality, none would speak ill of him. Whenever there was some fight in our area, he used to always try to stop it,” said Kamlesh Gupta.

Other neighbours too said that Ansar is a good person who always gets ready for helping others. “During pandemic, he helped neighbours by arranging rations”, one of the neighbours said while talking to media person.

What police says?

As per police, Ansar is the mastermind behind the communal clashes.

It has been alleged that Ansar provoked people to stop the procession and asked them to pelt stones. It has been also alleged that it was planned in advance.

With inputs from IANS