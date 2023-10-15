‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants at Pakistan player, politicians, netizens react

A viral video has surfaced on social media showing a defeated Pakistani keeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan walking back to the dressing room amid chants of Jai Shri Ram from a certain audience section.

Rizwan was removed by Jasprit Bumrah for 49 off 69 deliveries. The incident occurred during the India-Pakistan World Cup Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The video clip garnered huge criticism from politicians including DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin as well as internet users who termed it “unacceptable”.

Earlier, when Pakistan captain Babar Azam entered the stadium for the toss he too received jeers from the crowd.

‘New low for India’

Tamil Nadu DMK minister for sports and youth affairs and senior leader believed such behaviour only meant a new low for India and deemed it unacceptable.

Taking a video clip to X (formerly Twitter), Stanlin wrote, “India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable (SIC).”

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also reacted to the incident and wrote, “PM Modi desperately wants India to host the 2036 Olympics. But if this is what BJP has reduced our audiences to – where they heckle a Pakistani player with chants of Jai Shri Ram – massive doubts remain over whether we’re qualified & sporting enough to host ANY international sporting event. Not surprisingly – the stadium where this happened is called Narendra Modi Stadium.”

Netizens react

Netizens also criticized the clip and expressed their apology to the Pakistani batsman.

While tagging Muhammad Rizwan, one user wrote, “As an indian citizen like to say sorry to Muhammad Rizwan for facing this pro-harassment situation in Gujarat. Our traditional hosting for ‘Mehmaan’ isn’t like this as showed by ‘these Hindutva Crowd’ they R fuelled by hateful politics not by sports spirit!

“While Pakistani batsman Muhammad Rizwan was going to the pavilion, some people raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram to tease him. There is complete planning behind holding big cricket matches only in Gujarat in the past. From here the whole country is shown how far we are moving towards extremism. Most common Hindus feel that this is a cultural renaissance. Whereas in reality, it is indicative of a sick society. This shows to what cultural level a party has reduced India’s Hindu society for its political mobilization,” another user wrote.

Earlier this year, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami faced a similar treatment during a Test match between Australia and India. Shami was returning from the cricket field when fans yelled “Jai Shri Ram” with houting.