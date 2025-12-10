Jailed activist Umar Khalid seeks 16 days interim bail to attend sister’s wedding

Delhi: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid sought 16 days of interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding on December 27.

He has moved a Delhi court to grant him bail from December 14 to 29.

The Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpat will hear the application on Thursday, December 11, at the Karkardooma Court.

Previously, he had also filed for an interim bail to attend a family wedding in December 2024, when he was granted seven days. In 2022, he again received a week-long interim bail for his sister’s wedding ceremony.

However, his general bail pleas have been repeatedly rejected.

After the Delhi High Court denied him bail in October 2022, he approached the Supreme Court. He ended up withdrawing the Special Leave Petition (SLP). A trial court again rejected his second regular bail plea, after which he moved the High Court.

On September 2, a division bench observed that Khalid’s alleged role in the conspiracy appeared “grave,” citing accusations that his speeches were intended to ‘instigate mass mobilization’ with a communal angle.

Khalid, accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots, was booked under the Unlawful Acts Prevention Act (UAPA).

He has been lodged in Tihar jail for over five years without a trial.

Along with Khalid, Others arrested include Natasha Narwal, Faizan Khan, Khalid Shaifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Sharjeel Imam, Athar Khan, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Saleem Malik, Shadab Ahmed, Safoora Zargar, and Tasleem Ahmed. They were booked under the draconian UAPA, anti-terror law, and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.