Jailed MP Engineer Rashid seeks interim bail to attend Parliament

"I was not allowed to attend the last session. With folded hands I request you that I may be granted interim bail," Rashid said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 25th November 2024 6:02 pm IST
Lodged in jail, Engineer Rashid forced to sit out oath ceremony of 18th Lok Sabha
Engineer Rashid (file photo)

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend the Parliament session.

After Rashid urged Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav to grant him the reprieve, the court asked the National Investigation Agency to file a response by November 27.

Also Read
Winter Session: Both Houses adjourned till Wed amid Adani row

Engineer Rashid, appearing virtually in court from Tihar Jail, said, “I have been elected by my people. I was not allowed to attend the last session. With folded hands I request you that I may be granted interim bail.”

During the proceedings, the counsel for Rashid and the NIA jointly sought the matter to remain in the court hearing it and not transfer it to another court.

The court would further hear both sides on November 27.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 25th November 2024 6:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button