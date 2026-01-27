Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is currently one of the most celebrated and trending stars in Lollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following across Hindi and Urdu-speaking audiences worldwide, including India. Fans adore not just her performances in hit dramas and films, but also her charming looks, especially her signature dimples, which have earned her the nickname “Preity Zinta of Pakistan.”

However, a recent claim by an Indian doctor has left her fans shocked and confused.

Here’s what doctor claimed

A video has been going viral on Instagram in which a Cosmetic Surgeon from Jaipur claims that Hania Aamir’s looks are not entirely natural. In the clip, the doctor alleges that the actress has undergone cosmetic procedures to enhance her appearance. He is heard saying about Hania, “Not natural. Dimple creation, jawline contouring and Chin fillers.”

The video quickly sparked debate online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions. While many fans defended Hania and said her beauty and dimples are natural, others speculated that she may have undergone cosmetic procedures, claiming the changes in her appearance are noticeable.

Amid the growing controversy, the actress’ first cousin has now stepped in to clarify the matter.

Taking to Facebook, her cousin Noreen Shaad wrote, “As Hania Amir’s first cousin and a close family relative, I feel it is important to clarify the false information being widely shared on YouTube and Instagram. Hania Amir’s dimples and fair complexion are completely natural. They are not the result of any surgery or cosmetic procedure. She has been naturally pretty and cute since childhood, which is evident from her school, college, and university photographs.”

She further added that Hania entered the media industry at the age of 18, starting her career with her debut film Janaan. Over the last 10 years, she has naturally grown into her features and followed a normal aging process.

Her statement has reassured many fans, though the discussion continues across social media platforms, where users remain divided over whether the actress has undergone any cosmetic enhancements.

On the professional front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts with her portrayal of Dr Ayra in the ongoing Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, co-starring Bilal Abbas Khan. Her performance has been receiving praise from audiences, further strengthening her position as one of the most popular actresses in the industry today.