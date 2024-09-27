Jaipur: Footage of dog eating human limb outside hospital shocks public

Jaipur: A disturbing footage of a dog eating what looked like an amputated piece of human limb outside Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Friday raised questions about the disposal methods of bio-waste at the facility.

The footage turned up on social media on Friday and struck panic among the public.

While some witnesses claimed that the dog brought the human limb from inside the hospital, SMS hospital authorities denied the allegation, saying amputated parts are disposed of as per the protocol.

“Maximum amputations occur in the trauma centre. I have inquired with the staff, no amputation was done on Thursday,” SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr Sushil Kumar Bhati said.

“No information about the amputated part going out of the hospital has come so far. The authenticity of the matter is doubtful,” he said.

It is difficult to say whether it was a human limb or not, Bhati added.