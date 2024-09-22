Video: Stray dogs attack woman, child in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: A woman and her child were attacked by stray dogs in Kashmir Gadda, Karimnagar district, on Saturday evening, September 22, as captured by CCTV footage circulating on social media.

The video shows the woman and her child walking down the street when a barking stray dog startled her. Panicked, she picked up the child and tried to run but fell while attempting to flee. Upon noticing the incident, locals quickly rushed to the rescue and scared the dogs away.

Video: Stray dog attacks woman, child in Karimnagar



Earlier, a 10-month-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in the Bodan constituency of Nizamabad on September 9.

The incident occurred when the child’s mother left him near a bus stand to use the washroom. Upon her return, the infant was missing, prompting her to file a missing person report with the police. Following a search operation, the police recovered the body parts of the deceased.

In a similar incident, a rabid stray dog reportedly attacked nine individuals, including an elderly woman, at Podumuru village in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district on September 9.

The victims have been identified as Erravula Sammayya, Koppula Lalayya, Dadani, Saida Bee, Ghore, and four others.

According to reports, the stray dog initially attacked Koppula Lalayya who was returning from a kirana shop. It then targeted another person nearby and went on to bite seven more individuals from the same area.

Over 26K dog bite cases in 2023

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over 3 lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between 4 to 6 lakh dogs in the city. In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported Toi.