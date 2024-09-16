Telangana: Dogs maul 30 sheep to death, farmer appeals for aid

Hyderabad: A pack of dogs attacked and killed 30 sheep belonging to a farmer at Kondurg mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday night, September 15.

The farmer, Yellampally Srisailam, took his sheep out for grazing and locked them up in the evening before heading to his house. On Monday morning, he returned to find his sheep dead after being attacked by a pack of dogs.

The distraught farmer has appealed to the state government to provide compensation to him.

Local villagers have said that dog attacks have drastically increased in animals and even humans have been attacked in recent times.