Jaipur man held for raping 2 sisters after luring them with prasad

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on Saturday, June 7, for allegedly raping two minor sisters, aged 7 and 9, earlier this week in Jaipur.

The accused has been identified as Shribhagwan. He had been released from prison in 2013 after serving a 20-year sentence for murdering five members of a family during a robbery.

According to reports, the girls had visited a temple located on Shribhagwan’s agricultural farm when he lured them into a nearby hut under the pretext of offering prasad and new slippers before allegedly raping them.

After the assault, he threatened the victims to keep them silent. However, the girls later disclosed the incident to their family.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed against him on June 5. Investigations revealed that the accused had illegally constructed a house and temple on government land along the Adsasar-Surjansar Road, where he allegedly performed tantric rituals.

The accused is now in custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, a man was arrested on June 5 for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district.

The circle officer (CO) Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the girl was going to attend a religious function when 20-year-old Siddharth Tiwari alias Dhanu from the same village kidnapped her.

Then, the accused took her to a secluded place and reportedly raped her.







