Rajput Karni Sena prez Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead, CCTV footage surfaces

Jaipur: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has been shot dead by unidentified criminals in Jaipur.

Gogamedi was taken to the Metro Mass Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Another person named Ajit Singh, who was with Gogamedi at the time of the incident, was seriously injured.

VIDEO | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot at in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/50ZAQsLTow — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

According to the police, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s house is on Shyam Nagar Janpath and the two miscreants reached his house around 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

“3-4 men came to his (Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s) house and told the security guards they wanted to meet Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The guard takes them inside, and after having tea, they opened fire at him,” says former Rajput Karni Sena state president Ajit Singh Mamdoli told PTI.

Trigger Warning

After firing at him the miscreants ran away and tried to hijack a car to escape but the driver sped away, reported IANS. Then they snatched a scooty from a rider coming from behind and made their getaway.

Shyam Nagar police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Gogamedi was associated with the Rashtriya Karni Sena for a long time and later after a dispute within the organisation, he left and floated his own outfit.

He came into the limelight due to the protest held in Rajasthan over the film Padmavat and in the gangster Anandpal encounter case.

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows two men firing multiple shots at Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and another man standing at the door.



Gogamedi died, while one of his security personnel and another person were injured in the firing.



(Disclaimer: PTI… pic.twitter.com/2W4TQely7C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

(This is a breaking story. More updates will be added as they emerge.)