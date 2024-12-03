Jaipur: Saints, common people protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 10:48 pm IST
Rajasthan MLA Balmukund Acharya

Jaipur: Saints and common people protested against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh at Badi Chaupar here on Tuesday.

A large number of saints, including Hawamahal BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, Mahamandaleshwar Manohar Das Maharaj, Acharya Vishnu Naga, Basantanand Maharaj, Randhawa Maharaj from Shani Dham, Somendra Maharaj, and Sadhvi Shikha Shikhar, were present at the protest.

“We stand with the sanatanis living in Bangladesh. If needed in the future, we will also march towards Bangladesh,” MLA Acharya told reporters.

The BJP MLA targeted the Congress and said that atrocities are taking place in Bangladesh, but he has not heard the Congress condemning it.

