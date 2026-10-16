Jaishankar meets Ras Al Khaimah ruler, discusses Gulf situation

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and a member of the UAE’s Supreme Council, and discussed bilateral ties and the Gulf situation.

Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 14, for a three-day visit to review the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Also Read Pregnant Hyderabad woman faces abuse in UAE, father seeks help

“An honour to meet HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah & member of the UAE Supreme Council,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

An honour to meet HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah & member of the UAE Supreme Council.



Grateful for his insights on further strengthening 🇮🇳🇦🇪 ties, and deepening engagements with the region. The situation in the Gulf also came up for discussion. pic.twitter.com/N0hL5R3Pd2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2026

“Grateful for his insights on further strengthening India-UAE ties and deepening engagements with the region. The situation in the Gulf also came up for discussion,” he added.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of seven emirates that make up the UAE, is located near the northernmost point of the country. The emirate, which shares its international border with Oman, stretches along the shore of the Gulf, adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues.

India and the UAE have expanded their cooperation across trade, investment, energy, defence and security in recent years.

Also Read Dubai Global Village Season 31 opens with drone show, new rides

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into force in May 2022, has provided a framework for boosting bilateral trade and economic engagement.

The UAE is an important partner for India in the Gulf region, home to a large Indian expatriate community and a key source of energy supplies and investment.

According to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for approximately 35 per cent of the country’s population. The number of resident Indian nationals in the UAE was around 4.3 million in 2024.