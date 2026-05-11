Jaishankar to inaugurate UN exhibition on India’s mathematical contributions

United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will inaugurate a special exhibition at the UN headquarters on Monday, May 11, that will showcase India’s historic and rich contribution to mathematics across millennia.

The exhibition, titled ‘From Shunya to Ananta (Zero to Infinity) – The Indian Civilisation’s Contribution to Mathematics’, will highlight India’s expansive contribution and heritage of “thinking, applying and developing” mathematics across over 2,000 years.

Jaishankar was on an official visit to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago from May 2-10. He will visit New York on Monday and during the brief trip, will inaugurate the exhibition being organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

The exhibition in the headquarters of the global organisation will enable UN ambassadors, diplomats, visitors and other personnel to witness India’s mathematical heritage and contribution as a “shared inheritance of humanity”, sources said.

The special showcase will recognise the lineage of legendary Indian scholars from Aryabhatta, Brahmagupta and Bhaskara to the Kerala School of astronomy and mathematics.

The exhibition aims to highlight that while mathematics is global in its reach, India’s contribution to its formation has been “distinctive and foundational”, officials said.