Jama Masjid Imam calls for action against hindu minority mistreatment in Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Tuesday described as “reprehensible” the alleged mistreatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and asked that country’s interim government to take immediate steps to prevent such acts.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, since Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as prime minister in August following months-long students-led protests.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam, said in a statement, “As a credible neighbour, a close ally of Bangladesh, and a custodian of shared cultural heritage, I expect the current head of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, to take immediate steps to curb any injustices against the Hindu minority.”

Yunus should ensure that his international reputation remains untarnished, Bukhari said, citing the recent developments in Bangladesh.

It is also a fact that there exist alternative and opposing political forces with differing ideologies, having a relatively adversarial stance with regard to Indo-Bangladesh relations, said the Shahi Imam of the historical mosque in the walled city.

“These forces are now in power and enjoy popular support,” he said, referring to the developments that led to Hasina’s exit.

“As a Muslim-majority country, Islam and Islamic jurisprudence inherently leave no room for any form of prejudice or injustice against minorities in Bangladesh,” Bukhari asserted.

Since the establishment of Bangladesh, India’s national leadership, media, civil society and influential circles maintained close relations with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his daughter Sheikh Hasina, and their party the Awami League, he said.

“In terms of diplomacy and other matters related to the region, international affairs and the Muslim world, Bangladesh has always stood by us as a close ally,” Bukhari said.

After Hasina’s departure to India, the backlash against her saw both Muslim and non-Muslim supporters of the Awami League becoming targets of the unrest that erupted following her removal, he alleged.

“Up to this point, it remained an internal matter of Bangladesh. However, the ongoing injustices, assaults and unilateral actions against the Hindu minority are condemnable and must stop immediately. There is no justification for such actions,” he said.

The government in Bangladesh must acknowledge the role India played in its freedom, the subsequent development process, and the unparalleled history of support and care for millions of refugees of the country, he added.