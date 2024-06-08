Jamaat-e-Islami Hind urges NDA to promote inclusivity in nation

The President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Syed Sadatullah Husaini has urged the NDA partners to promote inclusivity and oppose any policies or actions that may divide the nation.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, June 8, the JIH president spoke about the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

He said, “We consider the election results a resounding mandate against hate and divisive politics. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind congratulates the people of India for their enthusiastic and active participation in the electoral process.”

Also Read INDIA bloc to be seen at Centre in near future, says Mamata

Husaini urged all political parties to move away from the politics of hate, communal, and caste divides, stereotyping, labeling, and stigmatisation.

He said that it was “imperative to abandon extreme capitalist policy formulations” and emphasised the requirement of establishing a society “where everyone feels valued and respected” irrespective of religious and caste considerations.

Additionally, he urged the newly formed NDA-led centre government to put an end to the “misuse of state machinery and constitutional bodies against political or ideological opponents.

“We urge the NDA partners to actively promote policies that foster unity, respect, and inclusiveness, and to stand firm against any actions that may divide our society,” the JIH president affirmed.