Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala unveils Rs 10 cr plan for Wayanad landslide rehab

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s (JIH) Kerala chapter has announced an initial rehabilitation plan amounting to 10 crore rupees for the victims of a landslide disaster that occurred in Wayanad Kerala on July 30.

To deliver this effort, JIH is coordinating with local government authorities and Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to ensure a comprehensive approach to the rehabilitation process.

The Islamic organisation announced the plan during a press conference on Saturday, August 18, in the presence of Amir P. Mujeeb Rahman, Assistant Amir M.K. Muhammadali, Secretary Shihab Pookkottur, Disaster Relief Cell Convenor Shabeer Koduvally.

The announcement comes in the wake of devastating landslides that have impacted thousands of families in Wayanad. This initiative aims to provide essential support and recovery assistance to the victims affected and displaced by the disaster.

According to the reports, the rehabilitation plan will focus on several critical areas and will provide immediate relief including food, shelter, and medical assistance. Additionally, the plan will include rebuilding homes and restoring livelihoods to ensure the affected families can return to normalcy.

#WayanadLandslide Tragedy

Jamaat e Islami Hind, Kerala Chapter declares Rs. 10 Crore initial Rehabilitation Plan



Join Us for this Noble cause

Account Name : JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI HIND KERALA

Account No.: 13890200007267

Bank: Federal Bank

Branch: SM Street

IFSC Code: FDRL0001389 pic.twitter.com/O6hu7rwWB4 — Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (@JIHMarkaz) August 17, 2024

The religious organisation has previously delivered relief efforts, inducing during the Kerala floods in 2018.