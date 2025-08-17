Jamia Islamia hikes fees by 30 pc; BA Social Work sees 147 pc rise

The Jamia Islamia University, New Delhi, released its new fee structure for the 2025–26 academic year, stunning the student community with a staggering 30 percent hike across its programmes.

BA (Hons) Social Work recorded the sharpest rise, with fees jumping 147.47 percent, from Rs 7,425 to Rs 18,375, the steepest hike at the university this year.

According to university data, 70 percent of the university’s 220 programs, 156 in total, registered hikes above 10 percent, including 124 programs with increases of 30 percent or higher.

Across Jamia Islamia University, 14 programs, including those in Fine Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Management, and Education, saw a hike of over 75 percent.

Fee hike of other courses at Jamia Islamia University

M.Sc. Environmental Science & Management – 95.31 percent

MBA (Pharmaceutical Management) Regular – 79.31 percent

BEd and BEd Special Education – 88.77 percent

MEd programs and their specialisations – 86.55 percent

MA (Early Childhood Development) course – 89.53 percent

Multiple Faculty of Fine Arts programs – up over 60 percent

The university has not responded to the fee hike.

AMU fee hike

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) arbitrarily increased the fees for undergraduate, postgraduate, and other academic programmes by 36 percent, drawing heavy criticism and strong protest from its students.

Its students have been protesting in front of the Baab-e-Syed Gate for over a week, alleging no prior notice from the college authorities regarding the decision.



