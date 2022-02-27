Jammu-Srinagar Highway opens for one way traffic

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 27th February 2022 8:09 pm IST
Srinagar: After remaining shut due to landslides triggered by rains the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has opened on Sunday afternoon for one way traffic, officials said.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW through for one way traffic, stranded vehicles are being cleared,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

