Jammu Tawi Sealdah express jumps red signal, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot suspended

"The loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the train have been suspended and a high-level enquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter", Birendra Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), Hajipur zone, told PTI.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st July 2023 3:39 pm IST
Jammu Tawi-Sealdah express (Image: website)

Patna:  The loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah express were suspended by the railways for jumping the red signal near Bhabhua Road station in Bihar, officials said on Monday.

BookMyMBBS

The train from Jammu to Sealdah jumped the red signal at Bhabhua Road station at around 7.07 am on Sunday. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of senior railway officials, they said.

“The loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the train have been suspended and a high-level enquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter”, Birendra Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), Hajipur zone, told PTI.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Hot-headed’ RPF jawan kills senior, 3 passengers on Jaipur-Mumbai train

According to local officials, the train was stopped at around 7. 08 am after it jumped the red signal near Bhabhua Road station. The train resumed its journey after about two hours and 45 minutes with a new set of drivers and guards. The matter is being further investigated, the official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st July 2023 3:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button