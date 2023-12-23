Jan or Feb? Bigg Boss 17 grand finale date revealed, check here

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 is slowly sailing towards its last stretch, fans are eagerly waiting for the big news about the finale date. The much-anticipated update is finally here, revealing that the season’s grand finale is set to take place soon.
The latest season, which kicked off in October 2023, has been a rollercoaster ride for fans, with a diverse mix of celebrities living under one roof. After days of thrilling entertainment, Bigg Boss 17 is now gearing up for its grand finale next month. Yes, you read that right!
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Date
According to the latest updates, Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is likely to take place on January 28, 2024.
Unlike previous years, where the show often got extended, this season will stick to its original plan and wrap up in January 2024. Fans, who were expecting a few more weeks of drama, might be disappointed by this news.
Bigg Boss Tak, a popular social media handle, broke the news about the finale date, confirming that the season will conclude in week 15. Currently, 13 contestants are left in the game with more eliminations expected in the coming weeks.
- Abhishek Kumar
- Ankita Lokhande
- Anurag Dobhal
- Aoora
- Arun Srikanth Mashettey
- Ayesha Khan
- Isha Malviya
- Mannara Chopra
- Munawar Faruqui
- Neil Bhatt
- Rinku Dhawan
- Samarth Jurel
- Vicky Jain
Excitement is building as the show enters its last leg, and viewers can’t wait to find out who will emerge as the ultimate winner in this thrilling season.
