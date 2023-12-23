Jan or Feb? Bigg Boss 17 grand finale date revealed, check here

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 is slowly sailing towards its last stretch, fans are eagerly waiting for the big news about the finale date. The much-anticipated update is finally here, revealing that the season’s grand finale is set to take place soon.

The latest season, which kicked off in October 2023, has been a rollercoaster ride for fans, with a diverse mix of celebrities living under one roof. After days of thrilling entertainment, Bigg Boss 17 is now gearing up for its grand finale next month. Yes, you read that right!

According to the latest updates, Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is likely to take place on January 28, 2024.

Unlike previous years, where the show often got extended, this season will stick to its original plan and wrap up in January 2024. Fans, who were expecting a few more weeks of drama, might be disappointed by this news.

Bigg Boss Tak, a popular social media handle, broke the news about the finale date, confirming that the season will conclude in week 15. Currently, 13 contestants are left in the game with more eliminations expected in the coming weeks.

🚨 BREAKING! Grand FINALE of Bigg Boss 17 is on 28th January 2024. No extension for BB17, the finale is happening in Week 15. For the first time after 5 seasons, the BB season will not be extended even by a week and will end on the scheduled 15th week.



Abhishek Kumar

Ankita Lokhande

Anurag Dobhal

Aoora

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Ayesha Khan

Isha Malviya

Mannara Chopra

Munawar Faruqui

Neil Bhatt

Rinku Dhawan

Samarth Jurel

Vicky Jain

Excitement is building as the show enters its last leg, and viewers can’t wait to find out who will emerge as the ultimate winner in this thrilling season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.