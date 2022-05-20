Jana Sena will contest elections in Telangana: Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Friday said that his Jana Sena party will contest the next Assembly elections in Telangana.

He said the party may field candidates in 20 per cent of the constituencies in the state but a final decision on number of seats or alliances with other parties will be taken after discussion in the party.

He, however, made it clear that Jana Sena will contest a limited number of seats in Telangana in coming elections.

He was talking to reporters in Nalgonda district after handing over a Rs 5 lakh cheque to the family of a party worker who recently died in a road accident.

Elections for 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled to be held next year.

Pawan said Jana Sena would henceforth focus on Telangana. The party leaders will visit every constituency to know people’s problems.

The actor politician said he would try to take out some time to visit Telangana every month. An office will be set up in Hyderabad to discuss Telangana issues and take decisions.

Stating that building an organisation is a huge responsibility, the Jana Sena leader said in Andhra Pradesh he visited various places for the last four years and after analysing the problems and situation there, built the party.

He pointed out that after Telangana state was carved out of united Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have been taking rapid steps politically and also for the future of the state.

“For Jana Sena’s journey in this situation, an action plan will be prepared. All will sit, discuss and move forward,” he said.

The actor feels that there is a need for social change in Telangana.

All sections including those who are not in power should get justice. He also stated that Jana Sena would prefer building a new leadership.

Stating that students and youth played a key role in creation of Telangana state, he said they should come forward to build young leadership.

Pawan said Jana Sena has good support in Telangana.

“I am not saying that we have full-fledged political strength in Telangana but we definitely have a good number of voters in some constituencies to influence the outcome,” he added.