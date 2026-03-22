Janasena MLA loses Rs 12 lakh after clicking on fake traffic challan link

According to police, bank statements revealed that the withdrawn amount was traced to an ATM located in West Bengal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 4:17 pm IST
Janasena MLA C Balaraju
Janasena MLA C Balaraju

Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh police have registered a cyber fraud case after Janasena MLA C Balaraju lost Rs 12 lakh by clicking on a malicious APK file, a police official said on Sunday, March 22.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 6 when the legislator unknowingly accessed the fraudulent link, leading to unauthorised transactions from his bank account, following which he approached the National Cyber Crime Helpline and registered a complaint.

“We have registered a case after Janasena MLA C Balaraju from Polavaram constituency lost Rs 12 lakh by clicking on a malicious Android Package Kit (APK) file posing as an Road Transport Authority (RTA) challan,” the official told PTI.

Subhan Haleem

Fraudsters have transferred all amounts from the MLA’s account after he clicked on the suspicious APK file, he said.

The complaint was later forwarded to the local police station on March 21 for further investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Section 318(4) BNS and Section 66 D of the IT Act and initiated a probe into the incident.

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According to police, bank statements revealed that the withdrawn amount was traced to an ATM located in West Bengal.

It is suspected the involvement of an organised gang, possibly with international links, behind the cyber fraud, the official added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 4:17 pm IST

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