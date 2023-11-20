ACB nabs Jangaon municipal commissioner for taking ₹40,000 bribe

Jangaon Municipal Commissioner Caught Red-Handed ₹40,000 Seized
Jangaon-Municipal-Commissioner scrutinised by ACB officials on Monday. Picture: X.com

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed Jangaon municipal commissioner, Jampala Rajitha, and her driver Jeedikanti Naveen, who were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 during a string operation on Monday.

According to the reports, ACB received a complaint from Ch Raju, who alleged that the municipal commissioner Rajitha had demanded the bribe in exchange for release of a 10 per cent construction area mortgaged to the Jangaon municipality.

Commissioner Rajitha had assigned the task of collecting ₹40,000 bribe to her driver, Naveen, to release the mortgaged construction area. Based on Ch Raju’s complaint the ACB plotted a sting operation to nab the accused red-handed.

