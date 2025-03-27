Janhvi Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for her ‘Peddi’ co-star Ram Charan

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartwarming birthday note for her “Peddi” co-star, Ram Charan.

The actress shared her admiration and warm wishes for the actor with a sweet message. On Thursday, Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look posters of Charan from their upcoming film and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Sir @alwaysramcharan #Peddi @buchibabu_sana rathnaveludop @arrahman @mythriofficial @sukumarwritings.” She also shared the intriguing posters on her Instagram stories with fire emojis.

“Peddi” marks Ram’s first onscreen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor.

Today, on the occasion of Ram Charan’s 40th birthday, the makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming action entertainer announced the title of their film as ‘Peddi’ and released the first look of the actor.

Two new posters featuring Ram Charan were unveiled on Thursday. One poster showcases a close-up of the actor’s face, while the other presents him holding what looks like a wooden plank, ready for battle. Both images highlight his rugged, rural appearance. His unkempt hair, beard, and intense expression add depth to his character, hinting at a gritty role.

In the close-up shot, Ram Charan gazes intently, with a beedi seemingly lit in his hand, further enhancing the raw intensity of his look.

Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, “A man of the land, A force of the nature. #RC16 is #PEDDI Happy Birthday Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan.”

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the upcoming film, which is being hailed as a pan-India extravaganza by its makers, is presented by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, alongside the creative vision of Sukumar Writings.

According to sources close to the film’s production, #RC16 is being developed on an unparalleled scale, with a massive budget, stunning visuals, world-class production standards, and state-of-the-art technical expertise.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring actors from multiple film industries. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a crucial and impactful role in the film. Along with Ram Charan, Janhvi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma will be seen in the key roles.