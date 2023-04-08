Janhvi Kapoor to sign second project in Hyderabad soon

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to make her Telugu debut with ‘NTR 30’ is slowly gaining popularity in South India. The film titled ‘NTR 30’ is directed by Koratala Siva and it is expected to be a blockbuster movie. The shooting for the movie is going on in Hyderabad currently and Janhvi is expected to join the filming soon.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that another South Indian director has approached Janhvi Kapoor and she may sign her second Telugu film too after the shooting of NTR 30. If the latest buzz in the industry is to be believed, she might either star in Buchi Babu’s next with Ram Charan or SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu. However, there is no official confirmation about it yet.

Well, it seems that Telugu filmmakers are impressed by Janhvi Kapoor and she may carve her niche in the South-Indian film industry just like her mother Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. From then she appeared in several movies like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Mili etc,. She was nominated for the ‘Best Female Debut’ category of the Filmfare Awards in 2019 for Dhadak. She has won Zee Cine Awards in ‘Best Female Debut’ category.

Do you want to see Janhvi Kapoor opposite Mahesh Babu or Ram Charan or someone else in her next Telugu project? Do share your thoughts in the comments box.