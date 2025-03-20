Janhvi Kapoor’s special visit to Ram Charan’s home in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was in Hyderabad for the shoot of her much-anticipated Tollywood debut, RC16, alongside Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is progressing at a rapid pace, keeping fans eagerly waiting for updates.

Taking a break from the hectic schedule, Janhvi recently visited Ram Charan’s residence in Jubilee Hills, where she spent quality time with his wife, Upasana Konidela. The visit turned even more special when Upasana surprised Janhvi with a thoughtful gift — Athamma’s Kitchen, a collection of cherished recipes curated by Ram Charan’s mother, Surekha Konidela.

A picture of Janhvi and Upasana sharing this sweet moment is now going viral on social media. Adding to the excitement, the official Instagram handle of Athamma’s Kitchen teased that something more is in store, sparking speculations about Janhvi’s possible association with the brand.

Meanwhile, the RC16 team is set to fly to Delhi for a crucial shooting schedule, with key scenes planned at iconic locations like Jama Masjid. More details about the film’s upcoming sequences will be revealed soon.

Produced on a grand scale by Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters, RC16 features music by AR Rahman, promising a cinematic spectacle for fans.