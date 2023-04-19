Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh confirm their relationship?

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Jannat Zubair and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh have sparked dating rumours again after they shared photographs on Instagram. As the duo always rejected their relationship rumours and said that they are just good friends, fans want them to turn their friendship into a lifetime relationship.

In the pictures, both Jannat and Faisal can be seen wearing traditional outfits. In the caption, they dropped three moon emojis for the three photos they posted. Moments, after they shared the photographs, netizens started reacting to the post. Some even went on to wonder if Jannat and Faisal just confirmed their relationsip indirectly on Instagram.

One of them wrote, “Totally unexpected.” Another commented, “Bahot khoobsurat jodi hai (You make for a beautiful couple).” There was a fan who called them ‘Jodi No. 1’.

As the duo look very cute together, both of them were separately asked about their relationship status earlier. Faisal had told BT last year, “We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. Logo ko aisa bahut lagta hai par aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai (People assume that we are dating but that’s not true). Zaroori nahi jo onscreen chemistry hai woh offscreen bhi ho (It’s not necessary that the camaraderie two people share on screen will be similar to what they share offscreen). Offscreen, we are great friends.”

Jannat Zubair was also quoted saying, “For the next few years, I don’t want to indulge in dating and love and just focus on work and family. I do see myself somewhere in the next five years and to achieve that I have to work hard. I had a vision for myself even a few years back, which I have accomplished now.”

Whatever, but fans want to see them together forever. How you rate them, do mention in the comments section.