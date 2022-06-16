Jannat Zubair Rahmani quits TV serials

Mumbai: Actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair Rahmani is currently gearing up for her grand showcase in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is reportedly the highest paid contestant on KKK 12 with Rs 18L as her per episode remuneration.

And now, her latest statement is something that caught our attention. In her recent interview with DNA, the 21-year-old actress said that she will not be doing daily soaps anymore. Jannat also revealed that she is keen in exploring other mediums like her current stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

No more daily soaps…

“I hope that I won’t keep my fans waiting for so long. Having said that, this is my first reality show, but I am not going to do television…daily soaps anymore,” Jannat told the newsportal.

Jannat further added, “I’ve completed my Punjabi films which will be released soon. So my fans can catch me in theatres, but not on television.”

More about Jannat Zubair Rahmani

She has been part of many TV soaps including Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, and others. Jannat, who made her acting debut as a child with 2010’s Dill Mill Gayye, has been highly popular for her innocent looks and excellent expressions.

Jannat Zubair has also featured in many Bollywood films including — Aagaah-The Warning, Luv Ka The End, Hichki, among others. She has also been a part of many music videos too.

Are you excited to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?