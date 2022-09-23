Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s salary for Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Amidst speculations of several celebrities being approached for the latest season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, we have learnt that social media influencer and actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani has been finalised for the show.

Speculations are rife that Jannat, who is currently seen as a finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has already signed the contract and will soon be seen entering the house of BB 16. ‘Jannatians’ are super-excited to see her different side inside captive reality show and are eager to know how much makers are going to pay her per week.

Jannat Zubair’s Remuneration

For KKK 12, Jannat Zubair charged Rs 18L per episode and Rs 36L per week. Considering these figures and her skyrocketed popularity, Jannat is likely to charge more than what she got paid for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show i.e., more Rs 18L per episode. There are also high chances of her becoming the one of the highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

However, an official confirmation from Jannat and the makers of the show regarding her participation is still awaited.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants

Meanwhile, other speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are — Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Munawar Faruqui, Just Sul, Vivian Dsena, Shivin Narang and Kanika Mann among others.

Bigg Boss 16 is set to begin from October 1st on Colors TV.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.