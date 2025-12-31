January travel peak looms: Emirates issues airport advisory

Dubai: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has alerted passengers to a sharp increase in travel demand during the first week of January, with the busiest period expected between January 2 and 5.

Travellers have been advised to arrive at Dubai International Airport (DXB) at least four hours before departure to avoid delays caused by traffic congestion and busy terminals.

The airline said careful planning and use of alternative check-in options will help passengers manage the post-holiday travel rush more smoothly.

Emirates’ travel tips for early January

Arrive early at DXB: Passengers should reach the airport at least four hours before departure to allow enough time for check-in, baggage drop, immigration and security checks.

Use remote check-in in Dubai: Customers can check in and drop off luggage at the Emirates City Check In and Travel Store at ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) from 8am to midnight until January 15. Check-in is available from 24 hours up to four hours before departure, with free parking and a reward of 2,500 Emirates Skywards Miles.

24-hour check-in in Ajman: Emirates City Check In Ajman, located at the Ajman Central Bus Terminal, offers round-the-clock remote check-in within the same time window.

Opt for Home Check-In: Passengers in Dubai and Sharjah can book Emirates’ Home Check-In service, which allows check-in at a home, hotel or office, with baggage collected and transferred to the aircraft. The service must be booked at least 24 hours in advance and is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.

Emirates Home Check-In service allows passengers to check in from home (representative image)

Use Dubai Metro: Travellers are encouraged to use public transport, especially the Dubai Metro Red Line, which provides direct access to DXB Terminal 3 and helps avoid road congestion.

Prepare travel documents: Passengers are advised to complete online check-in, preselect seats and ensure travel documents are valid well before departure.

Emirates said using these measures will help passengers navigate the busy January travel period with greater ease and efficiency.