Japanese fighter planes operate from Indian soil for first time

Jodhpur: Japanese fighter aircraft operating from Indian soil for the first time marks a major milestone in defence cooperation between India and Japan, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said here on Sunday during an ongoing bilateral air exercise.

The exercise, being held at Air Force Station, Jodhpur from September 9-22, involves Indian Air Force frontline aircraft, including the indigenous Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s F-2A fighters.

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita said the deployment of Japanese fighters to India had taken defence cooperation beyond simply conducting exercises and demonstrated the ability to deploy air assets across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Japanese air chief flew a Tejas jet with a pilot, while Air Chief Marshall Singh flew solo on a Tejas jet as part of their sorties under the Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise, Veer Guardian-2026.

In a gesture of mutual respect and partnership, the two air force chiefs observed a badge exchange.

“This exercise, especially because the Japanese fighters are operating from Indian soil for the first time, is a great milestone in our history of our relationship and our partnership,” Singh said, addressing a press conference after the sortie.

He said the exercise reflected the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries, built on mutual respect, professional trust and a shared commitment to peace and stability.

“When we do exercises together, we learn from each other. We fly together. We train together. So both sides improve together,” Singh said, adding that such exercises provide an opportunity to understand each other’s operational practices and enhance capabilities.

Japanese air chief Morita said advanced training would develop mutual understanding, strengthen trust and enhance sustained practical cooperation between the two countries.

Morita said Tejas stands as a symbol of India’s technological innovation and embodies the ‘Make in India’ initiative. While flying, he said he reflected on the efforts of many people, both in the military and industry, who contributed to its development.

“I will remember it not only as a truly invaluable experience, but also as a powerful symbol of the trust, confidence, and partnership that have been built between our two air services over many years,” he said.

The two sides are undertaking advanced operational missions and professional exchanges during the 14-day exercise, which also includes discussions on mission planning, engineering and aerospace safety.

On India’s indigenous fighter programme, Air Chief Marshal Singh said a large number of Tejas aircraft had been ordered, though some deliveries had been affected by global supply-chain issues.

He said the development of Tejas MK-2, an advanced medium combat aircraft, would take India’s defence aviation industry and research and development to “much higher heights”.