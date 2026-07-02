Japanese PM accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was on Thursday, July 2, accorded a warm ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the occasion.

This is Takaichi’s first official visit to India.

At the forecourt of the sprawling presidential complex, the Japanese prime minister stood on a ceremonial platform, with Prime Minister Modi standing next to her during the ceremony.

Marching contingents drawn from the three services, followed by a band contingent, put out an impressive display to honour the visiting prime minister.

She is visiting the country at Modi’s invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit.

Later in the day, the two prime ministers will hold bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House here to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors.

After the ceremonial reception, Prime Minister Takaichi, accompanied by Modi, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his other Cabinet colleagues.

Many of the Union ministers greeted her with folded hands, and she too returned the cordial gesture with folded hands.

Both PMs later shook hands and posed for a photo opportunity.

Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India.

The Japanese prime minister on Wednesday posted on X photos of her arrival, soon after landing in Delhi.

Sharing her post, Modi wrote, “A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

“We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. @takaichi_sanae.”

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday said the visit marks an “important step” in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

“The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA earlier said.