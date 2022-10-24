Japan’s minister resigns after allegations of connection with a cult

The church or cult came under the spotlight following the July 8 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Published: 24th October 2022
Japan's Minister for Economic Revitalisation Daishiro Yamagiwa

Japan’s Minister for Economic Revitalisation Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned from his post on Monday over allegations of his links with a church group, also called a cult.

The church, founded in South Korea in the 1950s came under the spotlight following the July 8 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Speaking to reporters, Yamagiwa said he had done nothing illegal and would remain a lawmaker.

“It was pointed out that my explanation was delayed. As a result, I caused inconvenience to the government,” Yamagiwa said.

However, he regrets attending many church gatherings thus giving recognization to the organization.

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed shock over the resignation.

