Javed Ali returns to Hyderabad in 2025, but not for Numaish!

Known for his powerful and emotional singing, Javed Ali has delivered some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable tracks

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st February 2025 3:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: In 2024, Hyderabadis were mesmerized by the soulful live performance of Bollywood sensation Javed Ali at the city’s biggest lifestyle event which is Numaish. And now, the iconic singer is all set to return to the city, but this time at a different venue!

Javed Ali Hyderabad Show Tickets, Venue

Javed Ali will be performing live at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur, on February 16, 2025. Fans eager to witness his magic on stage can grab their tickets now, as they are selling out fast on BookMyShow, starting at just Rs 999!

Known for his powerful and emotional singing, he has delivered some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable tracks, including Jashn-e-Bahaara, Guzarish, Kun Faya Kun, Tum Tak, Arziyan, and the Hindi version of Srivalli.

So, grab your tickets and get ready for another night filled with soulful melodies.

