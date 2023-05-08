‘Jawan’ fame director Atlee confirms name of his baby boy after SRK revealed on Twitter

Mumbai: ‘Jawan’ director Atlee who was blessed with a baby boy this year, on Sunday, finally revealed the name, a day after SRK shared that he met the little munchkin.

Taking to Instagram, Atlee dropped a picture with his wife Priya and baby boy from their visit to the temple.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Yes the name is MEER. Very happy to be revealing our little angels name.”

As soon as the name was revealed, the director’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations darlings.”

Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Lots of love to all three of you!!! Big hugs to baby Meer.”

On Saturday, during the #AskSRK session on Twitter, when one of the fans asked about a specialty of Atlee that he enjoyed the most, the King Khan responded, “”@Atlee_dir is very dedicated and smart. Also now he has such a lovely baby Meer and Priya feeds me very good food. #Jawan.”

After being in a relationship for years, Atlee and Priya tied the knot in 2014. And the duo welcomed their baby boy on January 31, 2013.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Atlee shared a couple of pictures and announced ‘it’s a boy’. He wrote in the caption, “They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed.”

South director Atlee is known for films like ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Their’, ‘Mersal’, ‘Bigil’.

‘Jawan’ has put the spotlight on him as Shah Rukh will be acting in the movie.

The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on June 2 this year but the makers have now decided to shift the official release date.

The actual reason for the postponement of the film is still not known.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film’s teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film’s theme music played in the background.

The film also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

The actor also hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter after announcing the release date of ‘Jawan’ on Saturday. From Abram’s reaction to the poster of ‘Jawan’ to fans’ request to release the movie at the earliest…SRK answered all in his inimitable style.