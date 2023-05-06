Jawan further postponed as SRK wants it to get released in September: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan broke most of the records at box office after the release of Pathaan. He brought Bollywood out of troubled waters with his heart stealing performance in YRF’s spy film. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film ‘Jawan’ which is directed by Atlee Kumar. The release date of the movie has been changed from 2nd of June to August 25 because of several reasons.

Just after it was confirmed that Jawan will be postponed, rumours spread that Ranbir Kapoor and T-Series have called Shah Rukh Khan as Ranbir’s Animal is also set to release in August this year. It was reported that T-Series Production did not want to clash with SRK’s Jawan at the box office. A few other movies were also postponed keeping in mind the release of Jawan to avoid any loss.

The Jawan team on Friday morning had locked August 25 as the release date but it is reported that Shah Rukh Khan did not want to release his film in August, 2023. Yes, whether the reason is RK’s Animal or anything else, but it is rumoured that the release date of the Jawan will be further postponed and it might get released in mid September, 2023.

According to the report in Bollywood Hungama, Jawan has been delayed further and will now be released in mid-September. Quoting source, the report reads, ‘Shah Rukh Khan has informed Atlee about his decision to bring the film in September 2023, to get a clear run till the release of Salaar.’

The report further claims that the change of date was decided on Friday evening in order to maintain a proper gap between Jawan and Animal. “Shah Rukh Khan wants to come in a clear window and not be one of the many in the crowd. He is a lion by heart and wants things to be in his focus. He believes September will do justice to the release of Jawan,” Bollywood Hungama reported while quoting the source.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupati while as Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor with Rashmika Mandanna.