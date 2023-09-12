JD(U) leader slams AIMIM’s Bihar chief for his ‘paltimar’ statement on Nitish

12th September 2023
Screen Grab

Patna: A day after Bihar AIMIM president Akhtarul Imam claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can execute his ‘paltimar’ programme anytime, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that AIMIM is a ‘B team of BJP’.

“When you match the tweet of RSS and AIMIM, their timeline would be similar all the time. AIMIM is a B team of BJP-RSS. Their Graha and Nachatra are the same,” Kumar said.

The statement of Neeraj Kumar came after Imam, the sole MLA of AIMIM in Bihar, made the comments after Nitish Kumar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the BJP at the G20 dinner meet.

“It is not surprising that the point of view and working style of Nitish Kumar is similar to BJP. Nitish ji had broken his own commitment ‘Mitti Me Mil Jayege Par BJP Ke Sang Nahi Jayenge’. It could be possible that Nitish ji may have personal differences with Modi ji but their style of working is not different. He can do anything,” Imam said.

“On the national level, the political stature of Rahul Gandhi is higher than Nitish Kumar. The latter might be instrumental in uniting the opposition parties but his stature is smaller than Rahul Gandhi,” Imam said.

