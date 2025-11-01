Jeddah-Hyderabad flight receives bomb threat, passengers land safely

All stakeholders were alerted and the flight was diverted to Mumbai airport where it safely landed, they said adding "all (security) checks were carried out and no issue was found".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st November 2025 5:33 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here received a threat email on Saturday claiming that there was a “human bomb” onboard an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad, following which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely, police said.

The airport authorities lodged a complaint with police, saying they received the threat email at around 5.30 am which warned them to “prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad”.

The email further stated “…onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast”, police said.

Memory Khan Seminar

All stakeholders were alerted and the flight was diverted to Mumbai airport where it safely landed, they said adding “all (security) checks were carried out and no issue was found”.

Based on the complaint a case was registered. Further investigation is on, police added.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai.”

According to IndiGO, following the established protocol, the airline informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for further operations.

“We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates,” the airline spokesperson stated.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st November 2025 5:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button