Jeddah Season 2024 attracts 1.7 million visitors

The highly anticipated Jeddah Season 2024, spanning 52 days and attracting over 1.7 million visitors has concluded with great success. It offered a wide range of entertainment activities, solidifying Jeddah’s reputation as a leading tourist destination.

The season 2024, held under the slogan “Once Again” showcased diverse and unique attractions, with the city walk area emerging as a top highlight. Visitors enjoyed a range of interactive experiences and action-packed games, The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Furthermore, the interactive Imagine Monet exhibition allowed visitors to explore 200 of the most renowned paintings by the French artist Claude Monet.

Also Read Saudi Governor receives torch of 2024 Saudi Games in promotional tour

The season also provided a unique historical and cultural experience by inviting visitors to explore the Jeddah Historic District, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This ancient area has preserved aspects of social life dating back over 400 years, offering a deeper understanding of the city’s rich heritage.

The season’s events extended beyond cultural and entertainment offerings, incorporating thrilling sports tournaments like the Motosurf International Cup and the Summer Speed Festival at the Jeddah Corniche.

Jeddah Season 2024 Delights Over 1.7 Million Visitors, Solidifies Jeddah as Top Tourist Destination.https://t.co/sQ9mZ30nEX#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/VAYwMmAoJt — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) August 25, 2024

It also aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to cultivate a sustainable entertainment sector that enhances the quality of life for citizens and residents and serves as an economic driver for economic diversification and increased non-oil GDP.