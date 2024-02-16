JEE Main exam 2024: MS students shine with outstanding performance

Hyderabad: Twenty-one students from MS Education Academy have excelled in the JEE Main 2024 exam, achieving scores above 90 percentile in the national competitive examination.

Three of them achieved exceptional scores of 98 percentile and above.

MS student secured 99.290 percentile in JEE Main exam 2024

MSian Ayaan Ahmed secured an outstanding percentile of 99.290, while Muhammed Zaphan scored 98.727 percentile, and Mohammad Fazal ur Rehman scored 98.714.

In total, 21 students secured scores above 90 percentile. Among them, Mohammed Talha Aftab scored 97.697 percentile, Muvahhid Muneer scored 97.438 percentile, and Afnan Ahmed secured 97.174 percentile.

Other high achievers include Syed Shaz Ahmed (96.938), Mohammed Nihal P (96.412), Adil Ahmad Azad (95.857), Umair Javed Syed (95.345), and more.

Achievement credited to exceptional faculty, supportive parents

On the occasion, Mohammed Lateef Khan, the founder and chairman of MS Education Academy, credited the achievement in the JEE Main 2024 to the students’ diligence, the exceptional faculty, and supportive parents. He extended congratulations to all involved, emphasizing the institution’s initiatives, including essential problem-solving skills and structured study routines for JEE Main success. MS ensures efficient use of study time and comprehensive coverage of key topics.

Beyond the instructional approach, MS motivates students to participate in exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET.

The consistent success of MS students serves as inspiration for future aspirants.