Jeevan Reddy declares war against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy has declared an all-out war against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, shortly after tendering his resignation on Wednesday, March 25.

Addressing his supporters in Jagtial at a public meeting, he spoke in rage, reminding that during his four decades of politics, he has waged relentless struggles against former chief ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrasekhar Rao, and will now continue his fight against Revanth Reddy.

“Who is this Pocharam Srinivas Reddy,” he asked, referring to the former minister and speaker who joined Congress after losing the 2023 Assembly election on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket, and was made the government advisor in the newly-formed Congress government.

“He joined Congress to survive. What advice has he given to the Congress government?” Jeevan Reddy questioned.

Also questioning the political credentials of Rajya Sabha MP and the Chief Minister’s advisor, Narender Reddy, Jeevan Reddy said that the government has been running only with his advice.

“Only those who follow the footsteps of Revanth Reddy get the positions. Revanth Reddy thinks the party is his own. By trying to crush my political growth, Revanth Reddy tried to suppress a person who follows the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi,” the disgruntled leader said.

Drawing parallels with the way Congress has treated former minister G Chinna Reddy with the way he was being humiliated, Jeevan Reddy questioned why the former was not given a ticket to contest the 2023 Assembly from Wanaparthy constituency.

“Chinna Reddy was already a senior leader when I joined Congress. He was the Youth Congress president. But even he was not given his due respect in the party. Chinna Reddy even said when he was denied a ticket, that he felt like dying by suicide. How unfortunate it is,” Jeevan Reddy said, questioning why he was not made the adviser to the state government, or anybody like former MP V Hanumantha Rao or Madhu Yashki Goud.

“What is there to lose if we fight against Revanth Reddy,” he asked his supporters, drawing loud cheers from them as a sign of approval.

Though Jeevan Reddy has not declared which party he was going to join, all eyes are on his next move. There are speculations that he may join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).