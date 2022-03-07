Jennifer to Umar: 13 rumoured contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: After Bigg Boss 15, reality show fans were waiting for their daily dose of entertainment. Though Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show Lock Upp is trying to impress the audience, Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi’s 12th season remains the most-awaited.

Colors TV is gearing up for the next season of stunt-based reality. Although the premiere date KKK 12 is yet to be announced, it is being said that the makers are lining up popular celebrities as contestants like every year, to make it more interesting.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. This year, the location of the adventure-based reality show is not yet disclosed, but surely, rumoured contestants’ list is creating huge buzz among fans. Earlier, we have informed you about a few names from the industry who are likely to take part in KKK 12. Now, a few more names are being cropped up.

According to Telly Express report, top TV divas Jennifer Winget, Erica Fernandes, Ishita Dutta, Shurti Sharma and Kavita Kaushik are also expected to join the show. Check out the completed rumoured list below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant List

Umar Riaz Simba Nagpal Dipika Kakar Rajiv Adatia Donal Bisht Paras Chhabra Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Jennifer Winget Erica Fernandes Ishita Dutta Shurti Sharma Kavita Kaushik

However, the above list is only a tentative one. Official confirmation from the celebrities and the makers is still awaited.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is expected to go on floors in April or May. And it is likely to premiere in August 2022.

What is your take on the above list? Which celebrity do you want to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Do tell us in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on KKK 12.