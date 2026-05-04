Jesus reference in edited Bhagwad Gita sparks outrage in Telangana

Hyderabad: A reference of Jesus in an edited version Bhagwad Gita has sparked a controversy in Telangana after a Hindu man who found the discrepancy took issue with it. A video of him in taking umbrage over it has gone viral. The incident reportedly occurred in April.

In the video, two people from an organisation are seen persuading a man to read the “Thraitha Siddhanta Bhagavad Gita” . “You could read and decide whether you want it or not,” one representative of the organisation is heard telling a man.

A reference of Jesus in the Bhagwad Gita has sparked a controversy in Telangana, the incident reportedly occurred in April and has gone viral on social media.



In the video, two people from an organisation are seen persuading a man to read the "Thraitha Siddhanta Bhagavad Gita" .… pic.twitter.com/YsvpGmZPrI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 4, 2026

The potential customer read the a part of the text and asked why Jesus is being mentioned in the Bhagwad Gita. “This is a Hindu scripture, why is there reference to Jesus in this? Why are trying to mix the two religions,” the man asked the representatives.

He also asked why the book did not have a reference of Krishna or Ram instead and threatened to tear the book. The man said it was wrong to promote Jesus through the Bhagwad Gita

When the two representatives tried to pacify him, the man reiterated his question of why Jesus is mentioned in the Bhagwad Gita before asking then to leave. It is uncertain who published the book at this time and the report will be updated if more details of the incident are out.