Jewish-American deported after witnessing Palestinian child hit by car in West Bank

Two other witnesses detained, later released with warnings.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 11:05 am IST
Deported Jewish-American man lying on the ground after witnessing a Palestinian child hit by a car in Wes.
An injured Palestinian child lies on the ground following a car incident in the West Bank. Photo: Screengrab/X

A five-year-old Palestinian girl was injured after being struck by a car driven by an Israeli man near the West Bank settlement of Carmel on Friday, March 13, according to The Times of Israel. The incident occurred in Umm al-Khair in the South Hebron Hills, an area known for recurring tensions.

The child, Siwar Salem Hthaleen, sustained a facial injury and was taken to hospital, where she received stitches before being discharged later the same day. She is now recovering at home, a local resident said.

Witnesses said the driver left the scene briefly before returning. Activists present alleged that no immediate arrest was made. Israeli police did not confirm whether the driver was detained or questioned, or if a formal investigation had been opened.

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Police said an initial assessment found the driver not at fault, stating that the child had run into the road, the report said.

Three activists, identified as Jewish Americans, who witnessed the incident were detained and questioned at a nearby police station. Authorities accused them of damaging the vehicle and disrupting public order, though no evidence was presented and no charges were filed, the report added.

One of the activists was later deported after officials concluded she had violated her tourist visa by engaging in political activity. The move drew criticism from Israeli lawmaker Gilad Kariv, who accused authorities of targeting left-wing activists.

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According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle was travelling at speed through the hamlet, passing near a children’s playground when the collision occurred. Activists said the driver exited the car briefly before leaving again and later contacted emergency services.

Those detained were released with restrictions barring them from the area for two weeks. Two were warned of possible deportation in case of further incidents, while the third was expelled from Israel via Egypt, the report added.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 11:05 am IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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