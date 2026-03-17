Jewish-American deported after witnessing Palestinian child hit by car in West Bank

A five-year-old Palestinian girl was injured after being struck by a car driven by an Israeli man near the West Bank settlement of Carmel on Friday, March 13, according to The Times of Israel. The incident occurred in Umm al-Khair in the South Hebron Hills, an area known for recurring tensions.

The child, Siwar Salem Hthaleen, sustained a facial injury and was taken to hospital, where she received stitches before being discharged later the same day. She is now recovering at home, a local resident said.

Witnesses said the driver left the scene briefly before returning. Activists present alleged that no immediate arrest was made. Israeli police did not confirm whether the driver was detained or questioned, or if a formal investigation had been opened.

Police said an initial assessment found the driver not at fault, stating that the child had run into the road, the report said.

HORRIFIC: A video shows Sawar Salem Al-Hathaleen, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl from the village of Umm al-Khair in Hebron in the West Bank, after an Israeli settler ran over her in front of her home today and fled the scene.



She is now in the hospital receiving treatment, while… pic.twitter.com/k5QlTZXhXK — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 13, 2026

Three activists, identified as Jewish Americans, who witnessed the incident were detained and questioned at a nearby police station. Authorities accused them of damaging the vehicle and disrupting public order, though no evidence was presented and no charges were filed, the report added.

One of the activists was later deported after officials concluded she had violated her tourist visa by engaging in political activity. The move drew criticism from Israeli lawmaker Gilad Kariv, who accused authorities of targeting left-wing activists.

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According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle was travelling at speed through the hamlet, passing near a children’s playground when the collision occurred. Activists said the driver exited the car briefly before leaving again and later contacted emergency services.

Those detained were released with restrictions barring them from the area for two weeks. Two were warned of possible deportation in case of further incidents, while the third was expelled from Israel via Egypt, the report added.