Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma’s earnings per Instagram post

Mumbai: Nia Sharma is touted as one of the most popular actors in the Hindi television industry and rightly so. From several shows to featuring in music videos, Nia has been ruling the entertainment industry for the past ten years now. Well, seems like she is not going to stop anytime soon as she is all set to show off her dance skills in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Nia Sharma began her career in 2010 with Star Plus’s Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, appearing as Anu. However, she gained fame when she signed the parallel main lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ in 2011. There has been no looking back ever since then. She was also featured as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Some of her popular works include, ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Main Marjawan’, ‘Naagin 4’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’ among many more.

Nia Sharma’s fees per Instagram post

Nia Sharma is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive following of 7.6 million followers on Instagram. From sharing her dazzling OOTD pictures to glimpses of her interesting life, she has managed to attract followers and continues to do so.

But have you ever wondered how much the actress gets paid for her sponsored posts on the photo-sharing app? Well, after some research, various reports have suggested that Nia Sharma gets paid Rs 1 lakhs to 1.5 lakhs per promotional Instagram post. Quite a hefty paycheque, isn’t it?

