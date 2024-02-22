Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: Shoaib Ibrahim’s health collapses

Mumbai: In a unexpected turn of events, Shoaib Ibrahim, one of the top contestants on the dance reality TV show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11,’ has fallen sick just days before the much-anticipated finale scheduled for March 2, 2024. The actor, who has consistently impressed with his blockbuster performances, currently stands among the top 6 contestants vying for the coveted trophy.

His wife, Dipika Kakkar, took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share a glimpse into Shoaib’s health struggle. The shared picture shows Shoaib undergoing medical treatment at home. Dressed in a black vest and beanie, a visible drip is attached to his wrist.

In her heartfelt caption, Deepika revealed, “His mind still wants to work and give his best! But the body has given up. Bounce back soon, my hero.”

The news has left fans and followers concerned, and the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa community is sending wishes for Shoaib’s speedy recovery.

All eyes are now on the actor’s recovery, with hopes that he will soon regain his strength and grace the grand finale with his remarkable performances. We extend our best wishes to Shoaib Ibrahim for a quick and complete recovery!