Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani takes home Rs…

Mumbai: Fans are going gaga over the news of Manisha Rani’s big win in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The grand finale of the popular dance show is scheduled for tomorrow, March 2 and its shooting took place on Thursday at Mumbai‘s Film City.

Insiders are buzzing with information that Manisha Rani defeated Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha to secure the coveted trophy. Manisha, Shoaib and Adrija were in the top 3. While the winner’s name has been leaked, the official announcement is eagerly anticipated in tomorrow’s episode.

Congratulations #ManishaRani for winning the #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 trophy. Her fans finally made it. 🏆



Note: This is not the first time the wild card won the Jhalak show. Teriya Magar won the show in season 9 as a wild card against Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari. pic.twitter.com/nOnUJg1v4v — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 1, 2024

Manisha Rani’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Remuneration

Amid the celebration of Manisha Rani’s victory, fans are curious about the earnings she accumulated during her stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Let’s take a closer look at her remuneration.

Manisha Rani, entering the show as a wildcard contestant in the 9th week, showcased her talent for 8 weeks out of the total 17 weeks of the season. Reports suggest that she received Rs 5 lakh per week for her participation, totaling Rs 40 lakhs for her impressive run.

As the crowned winner, Manisha Rani is not only set to receive the coveted trophy but also a cash prize, estimated to be between Rs 20 to 30 lakhs this year. Coupled with a complimentary trip to Abu Dhabi, her overall winnings from JDJ 11 stand at an impressive Rs 60 to 70 lakhs.

Heartfelt congratulations pour in for Manisha Rani on her remarkable victory in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11!